Juelz Santana’s Wife Launches Petition to Get Rapper Released From Prison Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Juelz Santana's wife, Kimbella, has launched a petition to get the rapper released early from prison following reports that inmates are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday (April 2), Kimbella launched the petition on Change.org urging people to support her husband, with the hopes that Santana could serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Juelz is located at the Petersburg Medium Federal Corrections Institution in Hopewell, Va.

"#FreeJuelzSantana AKA Laron James needs to be freed during this pandemic to be with his family. He is currently on lockdown for 2 weeks because of the Covid 19 virus outbreak," Kimbella began. "He has served 13 months at FCI Petersburg and should be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement. BOP & Honorable Judge Chesler can make this happen for Laron."

Kimbella added that Juelz is "a good husband, father, son, brother, friend and has a positive media influence as a legendary rap artist."

The petition has accumulated 3,067 signatures in four days.

Juelz is 13 months into his 2-year sentence for gun and drug charges related to an incident in 2018 at the Newark Liberty International Airport. Santana began serving his sentence in March of 2019 and was expect to be released in the summer of 2020.