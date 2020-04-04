Jeezy Thinks President Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Is Driven by His Ego

Jeezy is not a fan of how President Trump has been handling the coronavirus epidemic.

On Friday (April 3), the Georgia rapper, who recently released his new project Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision, appeared on MSNBC with Ari Melber to talk about his latest offering. Naturally, the sweeping COVID-19 pandemic came up. More specifically, how the whole thing is being handled by No. 45.

"For me, I've seen those type of people in my life. Trump, he's one-of-a-kind, 'cause it takes a different type of leader to make things about him," Jeezy opines around the 5:30 mark. "I feel like a lot of times you see his ego. Right now, you know, it's about the people. To me, you talking about 'Make America Great.' We gon' make America greater than it's ever been with or without him. He gotta understand that. We are the people. You are one person and we get it. But this is not about you right now. We all in this together. You know, all of us. We have to make this about us, not about [Trump]."

Trump has been catching heat for his delayed reaction to handling the virus. Additionally, he received more backlash after boasting about his coronavirus news conference ratings on Twitter earlier this week.

"On Monday, nearly 12.2 million people watched Mr. Trump’s briefing on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to Nielsen — ‘Monday Night Football’ numbers," Trump posted. "Millions more are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites, and the audience is expanding. On Monday, Fox News.....alone attracted 6.2 million viewers for the president’s briefing — an astounding number for a 6 p.m. cable broadcast, more akin to the viewership for a popular prime-time sitcom."

Jeezy's new project is entirely produced by Shawty Redd and features seven tracks with no features.