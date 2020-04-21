Here Are 30 Prolific Quotes From Your Favorite Rappers to Apply to Your Life

We are living through some strange times. It's very easy for people to feel despondent as we face an uncertain future amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, through tough times, it's always good to seek out the advice of others.

Throughout hip-hop's 47 years, there have been many influential rappers who, at one point in their lives, experienced some great challenges and tragedies, whether it's in business, music or in their personal lives. They not only survived the struggle, but it also helped shape them into meaningful artists.

When it comes to Kendrick Lamar, the Compton rapper admitted he allowed his ego to prevent him from not trusting the people around him. "Everybody comes into this business with a mindset of not wanting to get close to someone, because they may cross you," he explained to Forbes magazine in 2016. "While the business does have its pros and cons, it's about knowing how to balance both sides, which has everything to do with ego."

Before Juice Wrld's untimely death in December 2019, he told fans at a concert in Melbourne, Australia to never give up on their dreams. "I want to to tell you that y'all can do whatever the fuck you want to do in this life," he told concertgoers. "Whether you want to be a rapper, an actor, a doctor or a lawyer, whatever the fuck you want to be, you can do that shit. So go out there, put in the work and do that shit."

A man like Diddy has always encouraged people to become entrepreneurs because independence also equals freedom. "There is a certain pride that comes from being able to have that independence," he told Entrepreneur magazine in 2016. "Being an entrepreneur to me means belief in myself, and belief in my dreams, and independence and freedom."

Kendrick, Juice and Diddy’s quotes are not only aspirational but inspirational. And there's more from some of your favorite rappers. Check out prolific quotes from 30 rappers to help you get through these uncertain times. Read their words of wisdom below.