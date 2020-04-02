Hear New Pop Smoke Song “How We Move”: Listen

Nearly two months after hip-hop lost Pop Smoke, his first posthumous track has been released.

On Thursday (April 2), Pop Smoke's new single, "How We Move," arrived on streaming platforms. At first glance, the three-minute track appears to be a solo record from Pop. However, almost halfway through, Dave East makes an appearance on the song.

"All my villain niggas, that's out here killing niggas/They know how we move/Free all my dope dealers," Pop Smoke raps at the beginning of the record.

This single comes after 50 Cent announced on Instagram on March 2 that he would be finishing Pop's album. "I'm on the move listening to Pop smoke, i decided i'm gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.#abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac," 50 said on the social media post.

In a separate Instagram post, the Grammy-nominated rapper reached out to recruit help from Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and Drake for Pop Smoke's posthumous release. 50 also claimed that the album would be ready to drop in May.

On Feb. 7, 2020, nearly two weeks before Pop Smoke was shot and killed in Los Angeles, he released the second installment of his mixtape series, Meet the Woo 2. The 13-track project includes features from Quavo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign and more.

Listen to Pop Smoke's first posthumous single, "How We Move," below.