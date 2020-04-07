Future Covers XXL Magazine’s Spring 2020 Issue

Future. Hndrxx. The Wizard. The Grammy Award-winning Atlanta rapper goes by many names, but only one is synonymous with making hits. Seven solo albums and more than five collaborative projects are proof of that. With his upcoming eighth studio album, Life Is Good, on the horizon, Future graces the cover of the Spring 2019 issue of XXL magazine.

Five days before the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, XXL met with Future on a 120-foot yacht in San Pedro, Calif. The A-Town artist is aware of his blessings during this time and plans to celebrate his wins, both personally and professionally with his new LP. The title of the project isn't a vapid sentiment either. He's turning life's negativity into a positive.

Aside from speaking on his place in the game, career and next steps in the new interview, Future also learns how to drive a yacht, which is all captured on video for XXL's new series You Gon' Learn. There's a first time for everything, and Future is up for the challenge.

The spring issue also includes an exploration of the new New York hip-hop scene as Brooklyn drill takes over, Show & Prove interviews with Key Glock, Jack Harlow and City Morgue; Lil Yachty taking part in hot yoga and revealing what's to come on his Lil Boat 3 album, Denzel Curry sharing his plans to be a cartoonist and writer, Royce 5'9" addressing a Bad Meets Evil reunion with Eminem and divulging hopes to attend college for music theory, Rapsody embracing the flowers she's receiving while she can smell them, G Herbo admitting his mistakes and bouncing back with his PTSD album, plus conversations with YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, REFORM Alliance CEO Van Jones, Jadakiss and Yo Gotti. Then there's a look at the history of rappers' biting styles, lyrics and everything in between, and an examination of hip-hop's obsession with death.

Grab the Future cover of XXL's spring issue on newsstands everywhere April 7.

Devin Christopher for XXL