Fred The Godson’s Wife Says He’s Fighting for His Life After Coronavirus Diagnosis

UPDATE (April 9):

Fred The Godson's wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, confirmed to XXL on Thursday (April 9) that her husband is progressing after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"Fred is currently in the ICU," LeeAnn explained. "He is Cov-19 positive on a ventilator. However, he is progressing! He went in having difficulty breathing on Monday evening (April 6). Tuesday morning (April 7), I received a call he was not going to make it because his lungs were not working. He was then put on a ventilator, and as of today (24 hours later), the doctors already weaned him down from 100 percent support to 40 percent support of ventilation. He is fighting and he is winning. He has no sign of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected, but as of today, he has started dialysis to clean the toxins out of his blood. Fred is going to make it. God is good!"

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fred The Godson revealed his positive coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week. His wife has since given an update on the rapper's progress.

On Wednesday (April 8), Fred's partner, LeeAnn Jemmott, told Bronx's News 12 that a doctor said her husband might not make it.

"It was just like, he's gone and he's gonna die, that's it," the rapper's wife explained. "I don't even know how I felt, I just felt like I was going to die."

Jemmott said in the report that as of Wednesday afternoon, Fred The Godson had shown signs of improvement. "Now, instead of the ventilator supporting him 100 percent, it's supporting him 70 percent," she said.

The 2011 XXL Freshman revealed on Monday (April 6) that he had contracted the virus.

"I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat," he wrote in a social media post, with a ventilator attached to his face.

Days before the Bronx rapper shared the news, he uploaded a photo of himself to Instagram, wearing a protective mask over his nose and mouth.

"Good morning y’all! Through it all we all are still “BLESSED” hope I all have a blessed Wednesday!" Fred The Godson wrote in the caption for the picture.

The New York native isn't the first member of the hip-hop community to reveal that he has tested positive for the illness. DJ Webstar informed fans on March 24 that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. In a video uploaded to social media, the producer detailed the symptoms he has been suffering. Webstar noted that he tested negative for the flu, but later said he had contracted the rapidly spreading virus.

XXL has reached out to Fred The Godson and his wife for a comment.