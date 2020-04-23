Fred The Godson Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

UPDATE (April 24):

On Friday (April 24), a rep for Fred The Godson released a statement to XXL on the rapper's passing. "New York City, Hip-Hop and the World lost a really good one yesterday," the statement reads. "Fred left this world better than he found it."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fred The Godson has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, a source close to XXL has confirmed. He was 35 years old.

Popular New York City DJ Self also announced the news on Instagram on Thursday (April 23). "Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother," Self wrote.

The Bronx rapper shared his positive coronavirus status via social media on April 6. "I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat," Fred wrote in a tweet, which included a photo of him wearing a ventilator.

On April 9, Fred The Godson's wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, confirmed to XXL that her husband's condition was progressing. "Fred is currently in the ICU," LeeAnn explained. "He is Cov-19 positive on a ventilator. However, he is progressing! He went in having difficulty breathing on Monday evening (April 6). Tuesday morning (April 7), I received a call he was not going to make it because his lungs were not working. He was then put on a ventilator, and as of today (24 hours later), the doctors already weaned him down from 100 percent support to 40 percent support of ventilation. He is fighting and he is winning. He has no sign of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected, but as of today, he has started dialysis to clean the toxins out of his blood. Fred is going to make it. God is good!"

The rapper was a member of the 2011 XXL Freshman class, along with Mac Miller, who passed away in September of 2018. Fred was known for his sharp lyrics and witty wordplay, but also for his ability to keep up with the rap giants like Diddy, Pusha-T and Raekwon, who all appeared on his 2011 mixtape, City of God. With more than a decade in the game under his belt, Fred’s most recent project, Payback, was a display of his gritty bars and storytelling rhymes. His musical output has been consistent over the years, dropping Armageddon in 2010, City of God in 2011, Gordo Frederico in 2012, Contraband in 2013, Fat Boy Fresh in 2014, Gordo in 2017, God Level and Gorilla Glue in 2019, and Payback and Training Day this year.

Fred is survived by his wife and children. The hip-hop community has already begun to pay tribute to the late rapper via social media. See the reactions to Fred The Godson's passing below.