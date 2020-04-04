Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested for Stabbing Reported Mother of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Child

Iyanna Mayweather, daughter of undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., has been arrested for stabbing a woman at the home of rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Iyanna, who has been dating the Louisiana rapper off and on, was arrested in Houston and taken into custody by the Harris County Police Department on Saturday (April 4), XXL has learned via local arrest records. The 19-year-old has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, NBA YoungBoy and the victim, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, were at the home together when Mayweather arrived and reportedly became angered by Jacobs' presence. The two women began a verbal altercation, which turned physical when Mayweather allegedly retrieved two knives from the kitchen and stabbed Jacobs twice.

An ambulance arrived on the scene a short time later and took Jacobs to the hospital where her status is currently unknown. She was aware enough to give cops her side of the story. The Still Flexin, Still Steppin rapper was briefly detained by police on the scene but let go after questioning. Iyanna told police the altercation was started by Jacobs who pulled her hair outside the home before the stabbing occurred.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Iyanna's relationship has been shaky over the years, at times playing out for the world to see. Last December, he addressed her on a remake of Michael Jackson's "Dirty Dianna" titled "Dirty Iyanna."

"Your haze was cruel, I was fooled/I was too blind to see/My I.D. cover the news/Seems only trouble I keep/You was the one I would choose," he sings on the track.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's camp for comment.