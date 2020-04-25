Eminem once challenged Michael Jordan in basketball and it didn't turn out the way the rapper expected.

Slim Shady recounted the situation during an interview with Sway Calloway on SiriusXM Shade 45, on Friday (April 24). Inspired by the new MJ documentary Last Dance, the Detroit rap god recalled the awkward phone encounter.

"I talked with him on the phone one time," Slim remembered of the conversation, which had to do with collaborating on a sneaker design. "We were talking, and everything was cool—and he's super cool—and everything was good. Until we got the end of the phone call, and I said, 'Yo, man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?' And it was crickets... And I remember getting off the phone going, 'Oh my god I think I might have just blew it.'"

The "Godzilla" rapper was left just as confused as His Airness probably was. "To me, in my head, it was a total joke, right?" Em continued. "It's so ridiculous for me to think I could dunk on Jordan. It was one of those things in my head that was so ridiculous, he has to know I'm joking. But when I got off the phone I remember thinking, 'I don't think he knew I was joking.' Because he's very—I mean, watching this documentary—he's very competitive."

In other Shady-related news, the rapper recently donated Mom's Spaghetti to hospital workers in his hometown. Earlier this week, he celebrated 12 years of sobriety.

Check out the entire interview with Em and Sway below.