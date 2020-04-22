Eminem Donates Cups of Mom’s Spaghetti to Detroit Hospital Workers

Eminem has given back to the hardworking folks at the Henry Ford Health System by donating some comfort food.

On Tuesday (April 21), Em donated cups of spaghetti to the healthcare workers in his hometown of Detroit during the coronavirus pandemic. A rep for the Henry Ford Health System posted a picture of the donation they received from the rapper to Instagram, thanking him for his help. "Our #HealthcareHeroes "lost themselves" in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members," the caption reads.

"Mom's Spaghetti" is a signature dish associated with the rapper. The reference comes from the 8 Mile hit "Lose Yourself" where the MC raps, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti/He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready/To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgettin.’"

Back in 2017, Em opened a Mom's Spaghetti pop up shop in his hometown, allowing fans to taste the delicious signature dish and purchase themed merch. The Marshall Mathers Foundation, as well as the same people Em partnered with for his past festival pop-ups, will be providing meals to Detroit healthcare workers over the next few weeks.

Just like Jay-Z, Quavo and Meek Mill, Eminem is among members in the hip-hop community who have donated more than $5 million, 100,000 masks $20,000 in meals and more to coronavirus relief.

Eminem is also no stranger to charitable offerings. Back in 2017, Shady vowed to donate proceeds from his "Lose Yourself" lawsuit to hurricane relief. All proceeds won in the publishing lawsuit for the track that inspired the Mom's Spaghetti meme were given to residents in Puerto Rico, Houston, Texas and other areas, who were affected by Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.