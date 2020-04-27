Here Are the Funniest Videos of Fans Doing Drake’s “Toosie Slide”

Drake's "Toosie Slide" is a certified hit, but what made it even more enjoyable is the two-step dance that complements the record-breaking song.

Drizzy dropped the track on April 3, and at that time, he released a video as well. Within the visual, the rapper gave fans a glimpse of his mega-mansion in Toronto. Fans also noticeably gravitated towards the dance that the rapper does just after the two-minute mark. "It go right foot up, left foot slide/Left foot up, right foot slide/Basically, I'm saying either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy/Can't let this one slide, ayy," Drake instructs in the video while doing the moves.

"Toosie Slide" quickly became a social media challenge during the coronavirus quarantine while simultaneously skyrocketing to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The record debuted at No. 1 on April 13, dethroning The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," which spent two weeks atop the chart.

The "Toosie Slide" challenge isn't Drake's first. In July of 2018, the OVO rapper released his Lauryn Hill-sampled "Nice for What," which had a boost in momentum after Instagram comedian Shiggy kicked off an online dance that instantly became a viral phenomenon.

In the clip, Shiggy is seen dancing in the street to the record while doing knee-jerking movements and rhythmic claps. Shiggy's video to the TrapMoneyBenny and BlaqnMild-produced record also included a thumping heart-sign motion and a gesture that resembles driving a car.

Nonetheless, the hashtag took off, with some of your favorite rappers and celebs doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge. The #TooseSlideChallenege has also been done by other artists and public figures, but fans appear to be dominating social media with their renditions of the dance.

See fan recreations of Drake's "Toosie Slide" dance below.