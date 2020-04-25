DMX Hosts Bible Study on Instagram and People Can’t Get Enough

DMX recently hosted a Bible study on Instagram, leaving fans wanting more of that side of the troubled Yonkers, N.Y. rap veteran.

While wild IG Live sessions, Versuz battles and getting people to do something strange for some change has been the highlight of some rappers' social media during quarantine, Dark Man X has decided to take a different route. On Friday (April 24), he put on a virtual Bible study for his fans on Live.

"God put it on my heart to speak," X told fans in the video. "This is new to me. This is not what I do. I ain't with showing everybody what I'm doing at every minute. That's just not me. That's not how I get down. You see me when you see me. It is what it is. That's how I get down. I ain't gon' change. I love who I am. I'm God's child. We all are."

X then quoted the book of Ecclesiastes (3:16), which reads: "I saw something else under the sun: In the place of judgment--wickedness was there, in the place of justice--wickedness was there. I said to myself, 'God will bring into judgment both the righteous and the wicked, for there will be a time for every activity, a time to judge every deed.'"

He went on to express the importance of prayer and the word of God, and spoke on the impact of the coronavirus.

"As long as you got God, it's gonna be alright," he added.

Fans were definitely feeling the good word from Earl.

"Who knew that DMX reading the Bible was exactly what I needed right now," one person noted on Twitter.

"That clip of DMX...full face and clear eyes...sharing the Word. Just made me so happy," someone else posted. "He's been saying he feels called to ministry for a while (which I think isn't surprising). I'm thrilled he's in a good place and seeks to help others find a good place."

This is not too much of a surprise for fans of the MC who has littered prayers throughout his music and been known for his street preacher vibes. Last year, X was caught on camera preaching Bible verses at a random hotel party.

X is currently working on a new album, after signing a new deal with Def Jam in 2019.

Check out some of the responses to DMX's fiery Bible study session below.