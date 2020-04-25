DaBaby Will Drop Another Album This Year

DaBaby had a breakout year in 2019 after releasing the two well-received albums Baby on Baby and Kirk. He plans to follow-up this year with the same two-album formula.

The 2019 XXL Freshman recently chopped it up with Hot 97's Ebro Darden for a virtual interview for Rap Life, which aired on Saturday morning (April 25). During the talk, the Charlotte, N.C. rapper confirmed he will put out a second full-length project before the beginning of 2021.

"Damn right," DaBaby confirmed. "For sure. I can't not do that. I gotta put out more. That's just how I rock."

It it ain't broke, don't fix it. DaBaby hit fans with a double dose last year as well when he dropped Baby on Baby last March and followed up with Kirk last September. The latter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with every song appearing on the Billboard Hot 100.

The "BOP" rapper followed up with his latest LP, Blame It on Baby, on April 17, putting out the album on very short notice and without a single to promote it. The new album features guest appearances from Future, Roddy Ricch, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Megan Thee Stallion, Ashanti and more.

The Blame It on Baby is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after being projected to move around 128,000 equivalent album sales in week one. If the numbers hold, this will be DaBaby's second No. 1 album in seven months, an impressive feat.