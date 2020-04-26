DaBaby is on top of the charts once again.

On Sunday (April 26), Billboard unveiled their latest Billboard 200 top 10 and the 2019 XXL Freshman's new Blame It on Baby album has debuted at No. 1. The new LP took the top spot after pushing 124,000 equivalent album sales. The tally includes 12,000 traditional album sales.

This is a strong accomplishment, considering the album was released on very short notice and was not preceded by a hit single. BIOB features 13 songs with guest appearances from Future, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Megan Thee Stallion, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, R&B singer Ashanti and more.

With his accession to the No. 1 spot, Baby was able to knock off The Weeknd's After Hours LP, which had been No. 1 since the week following its release on March 20.

This is DaBaby's second No. 1 album in seven months following Kirk, which was released last September and featured the hit single "BOP." The N.C. MC plans to put out a new album before the end of this year, marking back to back years with multiple album releases if he does.

The rest of the Billboard 200 top 10 was heavily represented by hip-hop this week. Other artists on the chart include The Weeknd (After Hours, No. 2), Lil Uzi Vert (Eternal Atake, No. 3), Lil Baby (My Turn, No. 5), Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 6), Roddy Ricch (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, No. 8), Rod Wave (Pray 4 Love, No. 9) and Tory Lanez (The New Toronto 3, No. 10).

