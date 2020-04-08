Philadelphia rapper Chynna has reportedly passed away.

On Wednesday night (April 8), TheWrap reported that Chynna's manager confirmed her death earlier today. “I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away,” her manager John Miller wrote in an email. Her family says, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.”

At this point the circumstances surrounding Chynna's purported death are unclear.

Chynna, whom XXL interviewed for The Break in 2017, was a dynamic artist who found fame as both a rapper and model during her lifetime. Her most recent project, in case i die first, arrived in 2019. The four-track effort features dark, menacing production supporting her brooding rhymes. "Shit don't last forever, do it?/Shit ain't 'bout forever, is it doe?/I'm just sad you didn't get it doe," she raps on "ASMR." Since 2016, she's kept the momentum going with projects Ninety, music 2 die 2 (2017) and I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening (2018).

In the past, Chynna has openly discussed her battle with drug addiction. “Demons dancing on me like I’ve been feening/Hard to believe I’ve been 90 days clean,” she rhymes on her song "Untitled" from her Ninety project.

Several hip-hop artists paid their condolences to the rapper as news of her reported passing has spread on the internet.

Vince Staples, an artist who doesn't post often on Instagram, shared a few words on Chynna's passing. "I don’t like doing this when my people go but I think everybody needs to know that you were special," he wrote along with a photo of her. "Too special for words. Stay outta trouble lil cuh."

Fellow Philly rapper Kur expressed his sadness upon hearing her death by sharing a clip of their 2016 collab "Razor" and photos of them as children. "Damn Gang @chizzyano," he wrote on Instagram.

"i love u, Chynna forever, my rap game Laura Croft," tweeted Kari Faux.

"Chynna deserved way more love," tweeted Dom McLennon, a member of Brockhampton. "We need to make sure to give folks their flowers while they are here to see them. This hurts so bad cause I know she was fuckin next man. Her music and vision was raw as fuck."

XXL has reached out to Chynna's manager for additional comment. Read more of hip-hop's reactions to Chynna's passing below.

