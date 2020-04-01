Chuck D and Flavor Flav Reveal Recent Public Enemy Breakup Was a Hoax

Public Enemy took advantage of April Fools’ Day a little early after Chuck D announced that Flavor Flav being removed from the group was a hoax to promote a new album from Enemy Radio, a DJ+MC auxiliary unit of Public Enemy made up of Chuck D, DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws.

In a statement he released through his website on Wednesday (April 1), Chuck said that the ruse was to garner interest around Enemy Radio’s new album, Loud Is Not Enough, which dropped alongside the album's lead single, "Food As a Machine Gun" today. He said that the idea of pranking fans into thinking Flavor Flav was axed from the group came from the 1938 film War of the Worlds.

"Out of this storm came a plan between Flav and me to remind people that what's important should have as much, if not more, value than just what's popular," Chuck begins. "Thus came the HOAX, our 'War of the Worlds.' Believe half of what you hear and NONE of what you see."

"So it's April 1, 2020 and as we hoard food and empty store shelves, Chuck D and Flavor Flav hijack it as April 'FlavChuck' Day to end the HOAX with Enemy Radio's new song, 'FOOD AS A MACHINE GUN' 'Don't Believe The Hype' 2020 style," he continues. "That's right, this is Enemy Radio featuring Public Enemy, with more around the corner: Enemy Radio's debut album, 'LOUD IS NOT ENOUGH,' is here. 'FOOD AS A MACHINE GUN' is the first taste, an attack on the food industrial machine that opens minds to the direct need, dependency and necessity - yet killer - of our current lives, taking inspiration from Kristin Lawless and her book, 'Formerly Known As Food.'"

On March 1, Chuck D and Flavor Flav were involved in a public dispute after the group’s hypeman issued a cease-and-desist letter to presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator enlisted Public Enemy to perform at his rally in Los Angeles on March 2.

"Are you kidding me right now???,,,over Bernie Sanders???" Flavor Flav tweeted at the time. "You wanna destroy something we've built over 35 years OVER POLITICS???,,,all because I don't wanna endorse a candidate,,,I'm very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck,,,"

Chuck D also admits to using a political stage as a part of Public Enemy's strategic promotional tactic. "Hearing the confused mush of political talk while under the bowels of Trumpotus made me use a presidential stage as my platform," he adds.

Flavor Flav being removed from Public Enemy may have been a hoax, but the release of a new album from Enemy Radio is not.

Listen to Enemy Radio's Loud Is Not Enough album below.

Enemy Radio's Loud Is Not Enough Album

1. "2020"

2. "STD (Slavery Transmitted Disease)"

3. "Born Woke"

4. "Food As A Machine Gun" featuring Public Enemy

5. "Man Listen"

6. "Last Stand Caravan" featuring Blak Madeen

7. "Goodnight Lucifer"

8. "Same God"

9. "Lock Your Wheels" featuring – Sadat X

10. "The Kids Ain't Alright" featuring – Daddy-O

