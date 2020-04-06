6ix9ine Could Be Released From Prison Any Day Now Due to Coronavirus

It looks like 6ix9ine could be out of prison very, very soon.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (April 1), the court supports Tekashi's request to serve the rest of his prison sentence from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with XXL, Dawn Florio, who works as one of Tekashi's attorneys, confirmed that a letter from Judge Paul Engelmayer is one sign that the rapper could be out of prison any day now.

See the letter from Judge Paul Engelmayer sanctioning the release of Tekashi below.

PAUL A. ENGELMAYER, District Judge: The Court has received an application from counsel for Daniel Hernandez, Dkt. 445, representing that the Bureau of Prisons has now denied his request for compassionate relief and that the Court’s review under 18 U.S.C. § 3582(c) of his application to convert the balance of his term of imprisonment to a term of home confinement is now administratively proper. The Court directs that the Government respond by no later than 5 p.m. today. The parties are advised that, provided that the Court has legal authority to grant the relief requested by defense counsel, the Court intends to do so SO ORDERED.

Back in December, Tekashi was sentenced to 24 months behind bars as well as five years of supervised release for racketeering and firearms charges. Since he'd already been behind bars after being arrested in November of 2018, the rapper only had to serve an additional 11 months in prison. His original expected release date was Aug. 2.

A little over a week ago, 6ix9ine requested that Judge Engelmayer allow him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Judge Engelmayer denied the request because he didn't have the legal authority to grant it, but he said that if he had known there would be a pandemic during the last four months of his sentence, the rapper would not have had to serve the time in prison.

From there, Judge Engelmayer told 6ix9ine's attorney to ask the Bureau of Prisons if they could grant the request. Lance Lazzaro, who also works as Tekashi's attorney for this matter, filed the request with the BOP but was rejected.

Seeing this, Judge Engelmayer has responded and made it clear that he supports Tekashi being allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home. Now, he's directed the government prosecutors to respond to his letter by 5 p.m. EST. If the government is good with the directive, Tekashi could be allowed to be released from prison to serve the rest of his sentence at home.