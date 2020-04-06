6ix9ine Spends $300,000 on a Chain, Buys Cars and More After Early Prison Release: Report

6ix9ine is reportedly dropping major cash on jewelry and cars after being released from prison months early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (April 20), sources said that Tekashi has purchased a fleet of vehicles now that he's on home confinement and no longer behind bars. The Brooklyn rapper has reportedly bought a Lamborghini Aventador, a McLaren, a Rolls-Royce, a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover. 6ix9ine is also said to have cashed out on four watches including a Richard Mille watch and a $300,000 chain that is shaped like a shark. The outlet notes that because Tekashi is currently serving the rest of his prison sentence on house arrest, he has made these purchases over the phone with help from people he trusts.

On April 2, 6ix9ine was released from prison after a judge granted a compassionate release because of his medical condition. The rapper suffers from asthma, which would have placed him at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus while in prison. Tekashi's attorney, Dawn Florio, confirmed that while the rapper is on house arrest, he will have to wear an ankle monitor. However, he is allowed to use social media and will reportedly record a Spanish and an English album for his record label 10k Projects.

The Brooklyn rapper had been behind bars since Nov. 18, 2018, when he was arrested for federal racketeering and firearms charges. After testifying against his fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates to lighten his sentence, 6ix9ine was ordered to spend 24 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Since the rapper had already been serving time, he only had to do an additional 11 months, thus making his originally scheduled release date Aug. 2, 2020. 6ix9ine is now serving his time from home confinement until that date.