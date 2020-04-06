6ix9ine Responds to 50 Cent Saying He Won’t Work With Tekashi: “Won’t Be the First Time 50 Abandons His Son”

6ix9ine is taking jabs at 50 Cent via social media.

Following an interview Fif did with Big Boy of L.A.'s Real 92.3 on Thursday (April 30), Tekashi accused the Queens rapper of abandonment. "I wouldn’t work with him," said 50, when asked if he would hop on a track with the rapper. "What it is, is it’s just against the way I grew up."

Shortly after, The Shade Room reposted the clip of 50's conversation with Big Boy about Tekashi and that is when 6ix9ine made the claims about Fif, who once referred to 6ix9ine as his "son." "Won't be the first time 50 abandons his son......," 6ix9ine wrote in the IG page's comment section. "Lemme just mind my business."

6ix9ine is seemingly referring to 50's relationship with his oldest son, Marquise, as they are known to have a tumultuous relationship. Earlier this month, Fif said that he would choose Tekashi over Marquise.

During an Instagram Live session that surfaced on April 8, 50 Cent responded to a fan asking him if he had seen his son yet. The person was presumably speaking of 6ix9ine, who received an early release from prison days prior due to coronavirus concerns. "Nah, I ain't heard from 6ix9ine," he said. "He's his mother's child now. He told on everybody. He better than Marquise, though. I'll take him before I take my actual... fuck that nigga."

Marquise caught wind of the clip and responded on his Instagram story. "Did he just say he would claim a rat?" he questioned. "Aw nah, I don't want no parts of that cheese y'all eating over there, big fella. I don't know what y'all got going on. I don't know what y'all got going on over there. That's some other shit."

Though 6ix9ine is serving the remainder of his prison sentence on house arrest, the Brooklyn rapper has been given permission to record music, film music videos in his backyard and return to social social. However, one of the stipulations of Tekashi returning to social media is that he isn't allowed to troll or start feuds with other rappers because his accounts are being monitored.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (April 29), 6ix9ine hinted that he'll be making his return to the rap scene next week.