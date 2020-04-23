50 Cent has a tendency to poke and prod at anyone who dares to test his gangsta, but he is also pretty good at making jokes about himself, too. Over the years, Fif has posted pictures of himself on Instagram photoshopped as other famous celebrities including some of your favorite rappers.

Among the variety of images is a photoshopped picture of himself and Snoop Dogg. In the photo, Fif's face is placed over an old image of Snoop, while the Long Beach, Calif. rapper is rocking his 1990's signature braids.

The Queens native posted the image to his Instagram page in August 2019, writing, "My twin brother from Long Beach, be telling me fuck these Niggas cuz, Trip on em if you feel like it."

Another epic photoshop collaboration is of 50 Cent and 6ix9ine. In the fan-posted picture, 50 is made up with rainbow hair, a matching grill and a tattoo with the numbers 59 drawn on the side of his face.

In the caption accompanying the photo, the Instagram user explain the artwork. "We got 50's chain and 69's grillz which they wear in "Get The Strap" Check out link in Bio @50cent @6ix9ine #getthestrap," the fan wrote.

While some of the photos include mashups of 50 with other MCs, there are also images of the rapper as President Donald Trump, actors from popular TV shows, athletes and other artists from varying genres of music.

Check out some of the funniest photoshopped images of 50 Cent as Joe Exotic from Netflix's Tiger King, Big Worm from Friday, Michael Jackson and more below.