50 Cent Appears to Call Jim Jones an Informant in 6ix9ine Case, Jimmy Claps Back

Earlier today, 50 Cent appeared to once again suggest that Jim Jones is a “confidential informant” in the closed racketeering case surrounding 6ix9ine. Now, Jimmy's clapped back.

50's latest jab came on Wednesday (April 1), just a couple of hours after it was reported that that 6ix9ine could soon be released from prison and into home confinement due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The jab is in the caption for a 50 Instagram post. The caption appears to reference federal court documents that were revealed to be a transcript of Jones telling one of 6ix9ine's former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods affiliates to "super violate" Tekashi for speaking recklessly about the gang.

50 believes that Jimmy's ability to stay out of prison after being caught saying that on the phone is proof that the Dipset rapper was working with the federal government in the case.

“Now individual 1 ya gonna have to tell everybody how you were on tape in court on the phone coaching Mel,to super duper violate shorty but the Feds never picked you up because you are doing your job Confidential informant,” Fif wrote in the caption for the post, which features a screenshot from an old 6ix9ine IG Live session.

The conversation Fif is alluding to was one between "Individual-1" and Jamel "Mel Murda" Jones. At the time the transcript was first reported, Jones wasn't identified as one of the people speaking. During the trial of Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack and Anthony "Harv" Ellison last September, Jones was revealed to be the "Individual-1" listed in the transcript. The revelation came when the audio of the discussion was played and it leaked onto the internet.

In an apparent clap-back he posted to his own IG account, Jimmy calls out 50, accusing the rapper of trying to tarnish his name.

"Melly said he doin super fine You have to watch out for these so call real ones thts routing for rats to come home," Jimmy writes in the caption for the Wednesday night post, which includes an image of the incarcerated Mel Murda. "And wanna see real nighas go to jail Any nigha th needs to try n tarnish another mans name for personal gain has to b a hoe why else would he have my dick so far down his throat lol 😂 pause."

While 50 Cent has never outwardly supported someone who's cooperated with authorities, Jimmy suggests that 50 still supports 6ix9ine, a person 50 was close to before the rapper was locked up.

50 previously accused Jimmy of snitching by posting a screenshot of a fake news report about the Harlem artist being an informant last October. He deleted the post, but the internet ended up running with it and Jimmy spoke out against the rumor that same month.

See Jimmy's post below.