50 Cent Releases Chief Keef’s “Hate Bein’ Sober” Music Video That Keef Never Appeared in: Watch

The music video for 50 Cent's collaboration with Chief Keef went unseen for years, until now.

On Wednesday (April 29), 50 revealed during an Instagram Live conversation with MSNBC's Ari Melber that he planned to drop the 2012 vaulted visual for their track "Hate Bein' Sober," which also features Wiz Khalifa. Fif made good on his promise and released the video shortly after the IG Live ended.

"His first song was 'Shit I Don't Like' that's what made me see him," 50 told Melber. "...Then he signed to Interscope because I was signed to Interscope ’cause me and Eminem was there and then I wanted to work with him for that, I just liked him, his energy. And then, it turned into... we did 'Hate Bein’ Sober.' It was me and Wiz Khalifa and Chief Keef but he never showed up to the video and me and Wiz shot the video."

50 also announced the premiere of the video on his social media. "I just dropped the music video I shot with @wizkhalifa for ‘Hate Bein’ Sober’ when @ChiefKeef didn’t make it," he wrote on Twitter. "Check it out."

Around the time the video shoot took place, 50 Cent revealed in a since-deleted tweet that Keef never came. "@ChiefKeef didn't show up to his own video," he wrote. I never saw anything like this on the first song." 50 later tweeted, "Its not funny @ChiefKeef didn't sell any records yet,they will pull the plug on him."

"Hate Bein’ Sober" appeared on Keef's debut album, Finally Rich, which dropped in December of 2012.

Check out 50 Cent's conversation about the "Hate Bein' Sober" video around the eight-minute mark.