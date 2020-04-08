50 Cent Says He Would Choose 6ix9ine Over His Oldest Son, Marquise Responds

50 Cent has never refrained from expressing his feelings about his tumultuous relationship with his oldest son Marquise on social media. Now, he's bringing 6ix9ine into the mix.

Footage of Fif hopping on his Instagram Live surfaced earlier today (April 8), in which he revealed that he would choose Tekashi over his biological son. While the rapper interacted with his fans on the app, someone asked if he had "Seen his son yet?." The question is presumably referring to Tekashi being released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nah, I ain't heard from 6ix9ine," 50 replied. "He's his mother's child now. He told on everybody. He better than Marquise, though. I'll take him before I take my actual... fuck that nigga."

Afterwards, the G-Unit founder's son caught wind of his dad's comments and replied on his personal Instagram story.

"I ain't get a chance to hop in the most gangsterest live ever, but everybody tagged me in it. Here it go right here, let's see what he said," says Marquise, before replaying a recording of 50's Instagram Live video.

After the clip ended, the rapper's oldest son weighed in on his dad's comments, subsequently calling 6ix9ine a "rat."

"Did he just say he would claim a rat?" Marquise questioned. "Aw nah, I don't want no parts of that cheese y'all eating over there, big fella. I don't know what y'all got going on. I don't know what y'all got going on over there. That's some other shit."

This is not the first time 50 has made harsh comments about his son on social media. In June 2019, the rapper reportedly claimed that Marquise wasn't his child after performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the Master of Ceremony concert.

Marquise attended the show and shared a recording of himself at the event on social media. Someone questioned 50 in the Instagram comments, asking why he didn't give his son backstage passes, instead of having him "in the crowd like regular people."

The rapper replied, "I got a blood test that's not my kid fuck outta here."

50 and his son's strained relationship has been displayed publicly over the last few years.