2 Chainz Claims He Had a Better Verse Than Kanye West, Big Sean and Pusha T on “Mercy”

Eight years after the initial release of Kanye West's "Mercy," 2 Chainz has resurfaced the debate of which heavy-hitting spitter took the crown on the record.

On Wednesday (April 8), Tity Boi retweeted a question posted on Twitter asking fans to name the person with the best verse on the song. Chainz responded to the question, modestly naming himself ahead of Kanye, Big Sean and Pusha T.

"No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys," the Atlanta native wrote in the tweet.

2 Chainz is among a quartet of rappers who appear on Kanye's four-time certified platinum record. His verse concluded the track, following Sean, Pusha and 'Ye, who kicks things off.

"OK, now catch up to my campaign/Coupe the color of mayonnaise/I'm drunk and high at the same time/Drinkin' champagne on the airplane (Tell 'em)/Spit rounds like a gun range (Baow)/Beat it up like Rampage/Hundred bands, cut your girl/Now your girl need a Band-Aid (Damn)/Grade A, A1/Chain the color of Akon," 2 Chainz spits on the Kanye West-produced track.

Fans of the ATLien agreed with his sentiment, tweeting that he had the best verse on the song.

While 2 Chainz remains in quarantine like much of the world, the rapper has kept himself busy by challenging Meek Mill to a battle of the hit on Instagram Live.