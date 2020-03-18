Here Are 23 of XXXTentacion’s Best Deep Cuts

For an artist who only released two commercial projects before his death, XXXTentacion had a lot of solid deep cuts for fans to listen to. All it takes is a quick look at X's SoundCloud account to hear the depth of his musical experimentation, which yielded plenty of memorable tunes that never made their way to DSPs.

Most of X's deeper cuts lie below songs from albums or EPs he dropped while he was alive. For his earlier tracks—think 2015—XXX indulged in less polished versions of the raucous, screamo fare fans would come to expect from albums like 17, ? and Skins. On "#ImSippinTeaInYoHood," he sprints over a video game sample and some blown-out bass for a track that sounds like a melee. On "I Don't Wanna Do This Anymore," he dips into his R&B bag and croons over a ghostly beat, spotlighting the more sullen side he'd showcase on his first two LPs, 17 and ?.

On "Up Like an Insomniac (Freestyle)," a cut from X's December 2017 EP, A Ghetto Christmas Carol, he uses animated flows and varying vocal pitches for a beat that sounds like it was made in a kitchen. A loose hook for the tune adds a layer of catchiness to a track that would otherwise be a straight-up freestyle. There are more gems where this one comes from, and after sifting through his whole catalog, XXL has found them.

XXL takes a look at 23 of the best deep cuts in XXXTentacion's catalog.