Tory Lanez Throws Punch at R&B Singer Joshua Benoit in Barbershop: Video

Tory Lanez has apparently just been at the center of a scuffle with a fellow entertainer.

On Tuesday (March 24), R&B singer Joshua Benoit jumped on his Instagram page and shared a video of him getting into a spat with Lanez. In the clip, Tory is visibly upset as he tells Benoit, “Cause I’m not about to get into it with you about no bitch." Benoit responds, “It ain’t all about that shit, it’s about respect, nigga.”

Before others could intervene, Tory threw the first punch before the video cuts off. In the caption, Benoit accuses the "Pieces" artist of sucker-punching him and running away.

"Yo @torylanez you’re going to sucker punch me and run out after? I’m not one to take to social media about things, but I reached out to you many times and this is the only way I can get your attention," he wrote. "Besides, I already seen this video going around, so It is what it is. I reached out to you to resolve this like men a few times! We live in the same city... get at me. This is the last time I’ll speak on it. If anyone has the full video DM me ASAP!!"

In a comment he wrote on the video, Lanez spoke his piece and said he had more information to share about the situation. “Ima post the full video on Friday,” he wrote. “Since u wanna cap !!!!!”

This isn't the first time Tory has gotten into a physical altercation. Last November, while partying at LIV nightclub in Miami, Tory threw a swift punch at Prince Michael Harty of Love & Hip Hop: Miami fame. There was no word on what started the fisticuffs.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's rep for comment.

Check out Tory Lanez and Joshua Benoit tussle below.