Here’s Everyone Tory Lanez Has Had on Instagram Live During Quarantine: Watch

In his career, Tory Lanez has been everything from rapper to singer and certified hitmaker to freestyler, but now, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he's added radio personality to his resume—sort of.

Using his Instagram account, Tory has hosted his own special quasi radio show called Quarantine Radio, a special "program" on which he engages his fans and hosts loads of celebrity guests. The latter part has proven to be the most memorable angle of his run.

Over the course of several sessions, the Love Me Now artist has hosted folks from all across the world of hip-hop and R&B. Whether it's 21 Savage or Tinashe, he's pretty much had you covered.

In what was probably the most memorable moment to date, Lanez had the legendary DMX pull up on his IG Live show.

"We live at Quarantine Radio, 39,000 [viewers], we are live in effect," Lanez says to X, who says he's down in Nashville, Tenn. to work on a new album.

"I know you live, that's why I logged on to fuck with you," X said in response to Lanez. About 20-seconds later, Lanez asks X to spit a verse. While X doesn't oblige, he does agree to offer to deliver his signature growl.

With an on-point composite radio personality voice, a surprising knack for impromptu comedy and just about all the time in the world, Lanez has turned his IG Live sessions into legitimate events with memorable encounters from other presumably bored celebs.

Today, XXL takes a look at everyone who's pulled up on Lanez's new show. Check other guests, which include Tyga, Swizz Beatz and more, below.