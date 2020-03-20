The Weeknd‪, Mac Miller, Sada Baby‬ and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

One of the most anticipated albums of 2020 is finally here. The Weeknd returns with After Hours. The mega-star’s fourth album—and first since he released 2016’s Starboy—comes packaged with 14 tracks with no features. Songs like “After Hours,” “Blinding Lights” and the Metro Boomin-produced “Heartless,” which became the My Dear Melancholy artist’s fourth single to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, can be heard on the Beauty Behind the Madness crooner’s latest project.

After delivering Bartier Bounty, one of 2019’s best projects, Sada Baby dropped Brolik to start off his 2020. Now he’s back with Skuba Sada 2 (Deluxe). The latest project from the Detroit rapper, who recently dropped the King Von-assisted single “Pressin,” features 11 songs, including the Trap Manny-featured banger “Outside.”

Circles, Mac Miller’s first posthumous project, circles back this week. Circles (Deluxe) features two newly released tracks. “Right” and “Floating” appear alongside the 12 songs that graced the original version of the late “Good News” rapper’s sixth studio album. Described as both “personal” and “heartbreaking,” Circles was crafted as a companion project to 2018’s Swimming. A vinyl edition of Mac Miller’s Circles is set to arrive next month.

