The Weeknd is back on top of the charts once again.

On Sunday (March 29), Billboard announced the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, which revealed Abel's After Hours album debuted at No. 1 with a whopping 444,000 equivalent album units. The total marks the biggest week for an album in 2020 and the biggest sales week for an R&B album since Beyonce's Lemonade was released in 2016.

The feat is even more impressive considering After Hours is only 14 tracks long and has no features. The album contains production from the likes of Metro Boomin, Frank Dukes, Illnangelo, Max Martin and more, and was powered by the singles "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless," the latter of which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in December 2019.

This is Weeknd's third consecutive No. 1 album and fourth No. 1 overall. The album follows the 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy, and is the Canadian crooner's first album since 2016's Starboy.

Weeknd dropped a deluxe version of the album, which contains a guest appearance from Lil Uzi Vert on the "Heartless (Remix)."

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Lil Uzi Vert (Eternal Atake, No. 2) Lil Baby (My Turn, No. 3), Roddy Ricch (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, No. 6) and Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 7).

