The Weeknd is set to release his new album, After Hours, at midnight tonight (March 20). The project has 14 songs and a whole lot of Weeknd.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday (March 19), the Canadian singer's new LP has no features. Considering that he already revealed his feature-less tracklist, this shouldn't necessarily be surprising. Still, keeping features under wraps until the last possible second has become en vogue in hip-hop, so plenty of fans were still expecting Abel to come through with some collabs. Looks like that might not be happening after all.

If there are no features, this would be a first for him. His last album, 2016’s Starboy, boasted several guest appearances including Daft Punk, Kendrick Lamar, Future and others.

Additionally, Weeknd reportedly shared a personal message regarding COVID-19, the native term for the coronavirus, ahead of his album release. "Let the music heal us all during these dark times,” he reportedly said.

Getting back to the LP, the project also comes with a bizarre look for Abel Tesfaye. On the front cover of the LP, The Weeknd dons a tailored red suit and shows injuries to his face including a broken nose and bloody teeth. It will be interesting to see how the artwork ties in with the music on the album.

In February, The Weeknd released his third single "After Hours," which was produced by Prince85.

XXL has reached out to The Weeknd's rep for comment.

The Weeknd's After Hours Album Tracklist

1. "Alone Again"

2. "Too Late"

3. "Hardest to Love"

4. "Scared to Live"

5. "Snowchild"

6. "Escape from L.A."

7. "Heartless"

8. "Faith"

9. "Blinding Lights"

10. "In Your Eyes"

11. "Save Your Tears"

12. "Repeat After Me (Interlude)"

13. "After Hours"

14. "Until I Bleed Out"