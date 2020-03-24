Taylor Swift Responds to Leaked Kanye West Phone Call Proving She Wasn’t Told Entire “Famous” Lyrics

Taylor Swift is speaking up after an unedited version of her 2016 phone conversation with Kanye West concerning the "Famous" lyrics recently leak.

On Monday (March 23), the pop singer hit up her Instagram Story to respond to the resurfaced controversy. Days after the video dropped, T. Swift still asserts that she was telling the truth the entire time.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," Swift wrote in her Instagram Story.

TaylorSwift via Instagram

The phone call, which recently made #KanyeWestIsOverParty trend on Twitter over the weekend features 'Ye engaged in a civil phone conference with Swift. During their conversation, we can see the Jesus Is King rapper asking Swift about the controversial lyrics about her in his 2016 song "Famous."

She asked if the lyrics would be mean, and 'Ye reassured her that they weren't meant to be derogatory. Taylor also wasn't given the whole context of the lyric. Kanye did tell her the second part of the lyric but leaves out the word "bitch."

Kanye West, who was touring before the coronavirus outbreak, and Taylor Swift's beef started in 2009 when 'Ye interrupted her VMA Awards acceptance speech. The beef was reignited after the Chicago rapper dropped his song "Famous" off his album The Life of Pablo. Taylor denied that 'Ye consulted the singer about the lyrics about her. Then, Kim Kardashian leaked a video of 'Ye's phone conversation with her.

Not long after Swift posted her Instagram Story, Kanye's wife, Kim, responded.

"@taylorswift has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story. "I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and moritifed to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."

See what else she had to say below.

