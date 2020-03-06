Tankhead666 Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Members Only rapper Tankhead666 has been formally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a former University of Central Florida football player.

XXL has confirmed that on Wednesday (March 4), the 27-year-old rapper, born Lynwood Walker III, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami for his role in a shooting that killed his friend, 28-year-old Jose Trimaine Jose, a former UCF player. The shooting occurred at Kush restaurant in Wynwood, Fla. on Feb. 7. In Miami-Dade County's inmate database, Tankhead is being charged with second-degree murder and "MURDER 2D DEGREE/ ATTEMPT/ DEADLY WEAPON/ FIREARM."

Miami-Dade County

According to Miami's Local 10, the rapper, Jose and a few of their friends showed up to Kush restaurant because Jose had an outstanding beef with one of the employees. When the man they were looking for stepped outside, he was reportedly beaten up and then shot by Tankhead666.

While the scuffle ensued, the unidentified restaurant employee reportedly grabbed a firearm that had fallen out of Jose's bag and fired in self-defense, killing Jose. Police say the whole incident was captured on camera, which enabled the use of artificial intelligence to help detectives find Tankhead666, who was on the run after the shooting.

Tankhead666 has been charged with Jose's murder due to a law on file in Florida that stipulates perpetrators of certain violent felonies can be charged with murder if the act results in someone losing their life.

"Within just over 30 hours, we had identified Mr. Walker and had him in handcuffs in Columbus, Ohio,” Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar said in a press conference on Thursday (March 5.)

Aguilar also revealed during the press conference that the Miami Police Department has been testing facial recognition software by Clearview.AI, and Tankhead's “Death Before Dishonor” tattoo on his forehead made the task all the easier. Upon landing in Columbus, Ohio two days after the shooting, U.S. Marshal agents were waiting at the airport to arrest him and extradite him to Florida.

Jose was an aspiring rapper. After he left college football, he tried his hand at the music business. He rapped under the stage name Fat Papi Escobars and dropped his IgNaRich album in 2017.

Tankhead666 made a name for himself in the rap game as part of the late XXXTentacion's Members Only collective. The Broward County, Fla. rapper appeared on songs like "Pick Your Poison" on the group's 2019 project, Members Only Vol. 4. Within the year since the album dropped, Tankhead666 released a slew of singles as well as his Halloween EP.

Three months prior to the shooting, Tankhead666 was reportedly involved in a separate legal case. Back in November of 2019, the rapper was arrested for domestic violence battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and assault.