Styles P Thinks He Had Coronavirus Back in January, Says He Almost Died

Styles P is convinced he already had the coronavirus a few months before the U.S. government sounded the alarm on the pandemic. Now, he's warning people to take the virus seriously, and offering one way to combat it.

In a series of tweets he posted to his Twitter timeline on Sunday (March 22), the Beloved rapper told his followers he believed he had COVID-19 in January before the powers that be sent out the initial warning to citizens. P claimed he had a disease much worse than the flu that nearly killed him. He believes the illness was the coronavirus.

"I almost died in January," Styles P tweeted. "And I never get the flu and if I do it’s a day or two. In January I was down for a week and lost about 8 pounds !! I had the rona !! It had to be the Rona !!!! ‍I did mad black seed oil and went on a juice / tea diet and rested ! Go for it !!"

The LOX rapper started off by making an observation that the neighborhood streets were clear and that people in the suburbs are the ones who aren't heeding the warnings from the Center for Disease Control. Then, after detailing his experience with what he thinks was the virus, Styles said he believes there were people in the U.S. who had contracted the virus as far back as December. He's no doctor, but Ghost did offer up his own concoction for battling the virus.

"Most of us will get or have had the virus!" Styles P tweeted. "Lot of people were sick during dec and January before they even announced the virus ..im no doctor but stay away from people n do things to boost your immune system n rest up. And spread the word."

See what Styles P had to say below.