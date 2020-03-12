Soulja Boy’s Soap Shop Triples Sales Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

Soulja Boy's pivot from selling electronics and watches to cleaning products is reportedly paying off.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday (March 12), sources close to Big Draco say that the "Pretty Boy Swag" rapper's latest investment The Soap Shop has seen a huge sales spike. Soulja's specific store, a South Haven, Miss. one he reportedly owns with Miami Mike, has seen sales triple without having anything changed. With the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading throughout the world, the Soap Shop corporation has reportedly gone from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products per month to well over 3,000 cleaning products in the last two months.

The best part about the store's bump in sales is that some of the profits will go to charity. The main storefront located in South Haven, Miss. is connected to a non-profit organization called Bubbles For Cash, which allows kids to sell cleaning products via fundraising.

Soulja Boy recently opened up about his investment into The Soap Shop during his visit to The Breakfast Club. During the interview, the Warner/Chappell rapper admitted that he left the electronics business behind to pursue other ventures outside of the music business.

“Once you get into the music industry, you branch out, you know what I’m saying?” Soulja explained. “Do different stuff, like, try different things, try different business ventures.”

XXL has attempted to contact Soulja for comment.