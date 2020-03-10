Soulja Boy Is Selling Dish Detergent Now

Soulja Boy is back and he’s ready to clean up.

In his new interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, which was posted on YouTube on Tuesday (March 10), the Warner/Chappell Music artist revealed he has ditched his video game console idea for the moment and is now selling dish detergent. For Soulja, it’s about making different business moves in the industry.

“Once you get into the music industry, you branch out, you know what I’m saying?” he explained. “Do different stuff, like, try different things, try different business ventures.”

Soulja’s soap company, The Soap Shop, boasts a variety of dish detergents in different flavors like strawberry, coconut and more. It appears that you can’t buy it directly from the website, however, there is a location in Southaven, Miss.

“I got dish detergent. Everybody needs soap,” he added.

Two years ago, Soulja Boy was on top of his game. The Atlanta rapper was a busy online entrepreneur with his SouljaGame consoles. However, in 2019, everything came crashing down. He had to pull his consoles off his website. A few months later, he was sent to jail for violating his probation. Now free, he is back on his grind. Soap aside, Soulja is still working on new music as well as a documentary called This Can't Be Real, which he hopes to release this summer.

"In 2020, I want to give my fans the best work I can give them," he said. "The best music, the best visuals, the best shows. 2020, is the year I just want to give back to my fans."

Watch Soulja Boy's interview with The Breakfast Club below. Fast-forward to the 17-minute mark to hear him talk about his soap brand.