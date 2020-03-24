Here Are Some Rappers Who Are Not Taking the Coronavirus Too Serious

The current global pandemic due to the spread of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, has most likely affected you or your family, whether it's your job or city shutting down, being concerned about your loved ones or knowing someone who tested positive for the virus. The CDC has doled out plenty of advice for how to get through these crazy times, including consistent handwashing, practicing social distancing, staying home if you feel sick and disinfecting your living and working areas. While plenty of people are taking the precautions seriously, there will always be a few who aren't as concerned about it. Here are a few rappers in those ranks, Waka Flocka Flame, Casanova and Trick Daddy, to name a few, who aren't taking the coronavirus too seriously.

Pointing this out isn't to say that the aforementioned artists don't care about coronavirus at all. It's a part of all of our lives across the nation and is a literally inescapable news story. The spread of the virus has changed drastically week to week, both in nations like China that got a handle on it and cities that are seeing a huge rise in cases, which includes New York City.

Also, humor is a way of coping with everything going on right now. Laughter in situations that are concerning have kept many people afloat over time. So whether it's a situation in which Casanova shoots a music video in New York when the city is basically shutdown and he violates social distancing rules in the process, or Post Malone still goes through with performing at an arena full of fans in Denver, there are different levels to how everyone responds to the pandemic.

Check out how these rappers aren't too concerned about coronavirus.