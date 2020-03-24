Here Are Some Rappers Who Are Not Taking the Coronavirus Too Serious
The current global pandemic due to the spread of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, has most likely affected you or your family, whether it's your job or city shutting down, being concerned about your loved ones or knowing someone who tested positive for the virus. The CDC has doled out plenty of advice for how to get through these crazy times, including consistent handwashing, practicing social distancing, staying home if you feel sick and disinfecting your living and working areas. While plenty of people are taking the precautions seriously, there will always be a few who aren't as concerned about it. Here are a few rappers in those ranks, Waka Flocka Flame, Casanova and Trick Daddy, to name a few, who aren't taking the coronavirus too seriously.
Pointing this out isn't to say that the aforementioned artists don't care about coronavirus at all. It's a part of all of our lives across the nation and is a literally inescapable news story. The spread of the virus has changed drastically week to week, both in nations like China that got a handle on it and cities that are seeing a huge rise in cases, which includes New York City.
Also, humor is a way of coping with everything going on right now. Laughter in situations that are concerning have kept many people afloat over time. So whether it's a situation in which Casanova shoots a music video in New York when the city is basically shutdown and he violates social distancing rules in the process, or Post Malone still goes through with performing at an arena full of fans in Denver, there are different levels to how everyone responds to the pandemic.
Check out how these rappers aren't too concerned about coronavirus.
Waka Flocka Flame
Waka Flocka Flame has a reputation for being a good, honest dude, but he's also shared some surprising opinions throughout his career. When asked about the coronavirus during a recent interview on Real 92.3 L.A., Waka had some interesting thoughts to share.
One of those opinions is "Minorities can't catch it, we straight. Name one," when referring to the coronavirus, which wasn't true at the time he said it, and isn't true now. The show's host, J Cruz, asked the rapper about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in his hometown of Atlanta, and Waka doubled down, saying people got it from passing through the airport.
Casanova
There's always room to learn from your mistakes. Casanova, the gruff Brooklyn rapper, decided to hit the streets of New York City last weekend and record a music video despite being urged by the government to refrain from congregating in groups of 10 or more people. Cas and his crew were also huddled together, which is definitely the opposite of social distancing.
When the NYPD arrived on the scene to tell everyone to stop filming, Cas and his friends were defiant, and the rapper even made a joke about already having the coronavirus.
On Tuesday (Marc 24), Casanova apologized for his actions and now understands the risk he was taking, thanks to a visit to Kings County Hospital to check on the patients.
Trick Daddy
It comes as no surprise that Trick Daddy takes a different route when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an Instagram video he posted, the South Florida rapper begins with a semi-serious analysis of the public's reaction to coronavirus. He seems to have some valid advice to share until he says, "I got the cure for the coronavirus!" His solution? Two Heinekens a day. It's pretty clear this isn't CDC-approved, so take that advice at your own risk.
Post Malone
For some artists, the show must go on, no matter what is going on outside (or inside). Against the backdrop of the NBA canceling basketball games and eventually their entire season due to the coronavirus earlier this month, Post Malone continued on with his tour.
The rapper's tour stop at Denver's Pepsi Center was in full effect, much to the disbelief of people on social media and fans on the ground. The show went on without any real hitch, and the arena was packed as if it was any other night. The danger of this show still happening while an easily-transmitted virus is going around makes this one of the more concerning moments in music this month.
Doja Cat
A few weeks ago, Doja Cat hopped on her Instagram Live to talk to her fans, as she does relatively often. This time around, the topic of the coronavirus came up and she shared her two cents. "I'm not scared of a coronavirus or the beer version of that shit."
She also explained how the virus would not be affecting her. "I'm gonna get corona," she said. "Then I'm gonna get a Corona ’cause I don't give a fuck about corona, bitch!"
Doja later refers to it as a flu, recommends a popular over-the-counter sinus medicine and generally dismisses the fear of the virus. This IG Live was much earlier in March, so there's a chance she's changed her stance.