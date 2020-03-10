Pras Arrested for Non-Payment of Child Support, Owes $125,000

Pras is facing some serious legal issues.

On Monday (March 9), Pras Michel appeared in a Manhattan courtroom for a hearing about a child support payment he owes Angela Severiano, the mother of his 9-year-old son Landon. Following the hearing, Pras was arrested for failure to make a payment, XXL has learned via the New York City Department of Correction.

During a previous hearing back in January, the former Fugees artist was mandated by court order to make a $20,000 payment of the $125,000 he currently owes Severiano. According to PageSix, Pras claimed he had a friend mail the check on his behalf. He even brought a tracking number as proof. However, because the tracking number didn't work while he was in the courtroom, Manhattan Family Court Judge Carol Goldstein ordered Pras to be arrested and held on a $5,000 bond pending a hearing next week.

“If I didn’t do it, I wouldn’t say it happened,” Pras told Judge Goldstein about the payment.

“That’s not what I consider proof. You do not even know what day it was sent,” Goldstein said. “I understand that your client believes that somebody posted the money. The tracking number doesn’t work. He is asking for additional time. I will direct an undertaking of $5,000."

According to police records, Pras was released the same day after posting bail. The outlet reports the reason the rapper claims he fell behind on his $4,800 per month child support payments is because the Feds seized millions of dollars from him. In November 2018, the U.S. government accused the Wave Culture rapper of participating in an international conspiracy scheme. Afterward, the government seized at least $37 million from Pras.

He later said that racism played a role in the allegations against him and even filed a claim to get the money back into his bank account.

