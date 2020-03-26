PnB Rock Claims He Started the Singing, Rapping and Trapping Wave

PnB Rock has just gone on a tweeting spree to talk his talk about what he feels is his position as a rap game innovator.

On Thursday (March 26), the Philadelphia artist hopped on his Twitter account and proclaimed that he started the singing, rapping and trapping wave in this current generation of hip-hop.

"AINT DROPPING SHIT FOR A WHILE TBH YALL GOT ENUFF MUSIC OUT HERE RN ALOT OF LIL PNB’s," he tweeted in all caps. He later added, "NIGGA I STARTED THIS SINGIN TRAPPIN AND RAPPIN SHIT... DO YA GOOGLES... CAME HOME FROM UPSTATE PENITENTIARY 2013 NOBODY WAS DOIN THIS SHIT BUT ME NO FUCKIN CAPP... JUST STATIN ALL FACTS."

Fans were quick to give him a side-eye on his bold proclamation. When one fan mentioned that August Alsina rap-sings the rapper, who appeared on XXXTentacion's "Bad Vibes Forever" last year, was quick to respond.

"Nigga August Alsina don’t fuckin rap lol and i was doin that shit before i heard of Bul," he tweeted. "In fact when i first seen his video i said to myself “Damn this nigga might be on to my wave lol” then i peeped IM JUST DIFFERENT."

Another person suggested that Young Thug was rap-singing before him to which PnB Rock responded, "Prolli was, but NO Cap I never heard of thug til like 2013-2014 when DANNY GLOVER POPPED OFF... and Smooky hard but i just heard of him like 2017-2018 so try again my friend."

Finally, one fan wrote that Bone, Thugs-N-Harmony started the whole rap-singing wave followed by T-Pain and Lil Wayne. Again, PnB Rock had to clarify that he was talking about the current generation of rappers.

"Bro wtf is you Talkin bout all these older niggas for? We Talkin my generation...," he tweeted.

It looks as if PnB Rock's Twitter rant began when fans started bugging him about new music.

That's good to know. Check out some of PnB Rock's tweets below.