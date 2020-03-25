What Happened to Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert’s Joint Project 16*29?

Lil Uzi Vert ended his musical hiatus earlier this month with the surprise release of Eternal Atake. The excitement surrounding the long-awaited album and its deluxe edition, which spent a couple of weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, may have also reignited interest in another long-teased effort, Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti joint project, 16*29.

Back in 2017, it was first revealed that Uzi and Carti could be joining forces to deliver a collaborative mixtape. The dripped-out tandem’s creative chemistry, previewed on tracks like “Lookin,” the double platinum “Wokeuplikethis*” and the leaked “Big Bank,” helped to build the heightened levels of hype attached to the mysterious project. “We’ve been recording since like 2015,” said Carti, who admitted that he and the “My Way” rap star had recorded around 100 tracks together. “So we know what we got to do. We know what we're capable of. We just gotta do what we gotta do.”

Although the two haven’t offered many updates on 16*29, they did announce the now canceled 16*29 Tour. Expected to feature special guests G Herbo and SOB x RBE, the anticipated tour was scheduled to touch down in major cities like Atlanta, Miami, Pittsburgh and New York. But, that was scrapped. Soon, the anticipated project began to sound less like a priority and more like an afterthought. In November of 2019, Uzi seemingly deaded the idea of a joint effort with Carti when he revealed that the two were following different paths.

All hope hasn’t been lost, however. Lil Uzi Vert recently dispelled rumors that there is beef between him and the Die Lit rapper. “We not beefing dude,” Uzi told a follower on Twitter, days before retweeting a snippet of the unreleased “Big Bank.”

Here, XXL takes a look at everything we know up to this point regarding Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti’s 16*29.