Offset Responds to Cheating Allegations: “Y’all Making Something Out of Nothing”

Offset is once again dispelling rumors of infidelity after a live stream appears to show him trying to hide his phone from wife, Cardi B.

The video in question was captured on Saturday (March 28). In the clip, Set is sitting in his room playing a video game while being recorded on live stream. When he hears Cardi enter the room, he tries to quickly put his phone in his pocket. After being unsuccessful, he slides the phone to his side. He then retrieves it after Cardi leaves.

The video made its rounds on the internet and, or course, cheating allegations started to spread. The Migos member later addressed the speculation on his Instagram Live.

"I know y'all making something out of nothing out of that stream when I was playing the game and my girl came in the room and I grabbed the phone, whatever the hell y'all say, I put the phone up," he started. "Come on with the...we got so much negativity energy out here in the air, sickness. Don't bring none of that negativity to my family. We chilling, man. We ain't in y'all way. Everything positive. We got investments and big moves coming. Y'all just making something out of nothing. That ain't 'bout nothing. I don't be doing no negative nothing."

Offset surly does not want a repeat of 2018, when his infidelity led to he and Cardi publicly breaking up. It took some work on his part, but Offset eventually righted his wrongs and the couple got back together. They've been going strong ever since.