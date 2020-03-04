Nicki Minaj’s husband is in serious legal trouble.

According to a legal document obtained by XXL, The Los Angeles County District Attorney indicted Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California on Feb. 25. Petty turned himself in to federal authorities on Wednesday (March 4) where he will face a judge.

According to the grand jury document, Petty moved to California in July 2019 and failed to register as a sex offender. The legal matter came up after Petty was arrested by Beverly Hills police following a traffic stop in November. During the stop, it was determined that Petty was a registered sex offender in New York state but failed to register in California as required. Petty would later be released on $20,000 bail.

The original charge stems from a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape for a 1994 incident with a 16-year-old girl. Petty was 16 at the time as well and he served almost four years in prison in the case.

In a November episode of Queen Radio, Nicki defended her husband stating that he was wrongfully accused and that his alleged accuser tried to recant her statement against him.

"When the alleged accuser wrote a letter to the judge asking to recant the statements she was told that she would go to jail for 90 days, allegedly, if she recants the statement," Nicki told her listeners on the program.

Check out the grand jury document and Kenneth Petty's arrest record below.

