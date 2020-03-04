Nick Cannon Says Recent Beef Might Have Gotten Too Intense for Eminem and 50 Cent

Now that the beef between Nick Cannon and Eminem appears to have simmered down, Nick has had some time to reflect.

In an interview with Miami’s 99 Jamz radio station, which was posted on Wednesday (March 4), the actor-comedian said he feels the beef might have gotten too intense for Em as well as 50 Cent who chimed in during the diss-a-thon.

“I’mma match your energy wherever you at,” said Nick about his diss war with the Detroit rhymer. “I didn’t start it, he came at me. I just swing heavy.”

When it was suggested that Eminem probably thought Nick wasn’t going to respond to him, he agreed.

“That’s the thing,” Nick stated. “Everybody was saying, ‘You better not say nothing,’ and I’m like, ‘Why not, nobody’s scared of him.’” Even with 50, ain’t nobody scared of 50 either. I’m like, ‘Let's go!’ I match energy.”

“It might have gotten a little too intense for them,” he added. “But [Em’s] welcome to come on my show [Wild 'N Out] whenever he wants to get down.”

Nick also extended an invitation to 50 to come on Wild 'N Out as well. “We keep telling him to pull up,” he said. “He’s king of the jokes, king of being petty. He’s perfect for it.”

Now that the dust has settled, Nick has the utmost respect for 50 Cent and what he's doing in the television game.

"When I see another Black man getting like that, we put all the jokes and the hip-hop stuff aside,” he said. “I salute him 100 percent with that.”

Watch the full interview below.