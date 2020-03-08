Nelly's Apple Bottoms clothing brand might be making a comeback.

On Saturday (March 7), the "Country Grammar" rapper hinted that the line might soon be relaunched. Hopping on Instagram, he posted a photo of the line's logo and excitedly made the announcement, "It’s bout that time...!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Don’t call it a come back..!!!!!"

The line was launched back in 2003 by Nelly and business partners Yomi Martin, Nick Loftis and Ian Kelly as an alternative women's demin line. It gained popularity in the hip-hop community and was name-dropped in numerous songs including Flo Rida's smash hit "Low." Desire for the brand eventually waned with the last ad campaign for the line coming a decade ago. It sounds like Nelly is ready to jump back in the clothing game and try to re-popularize the once-popping brand.

Music-wise, Nelly is working on his first album since 2013's M.O., which has been years in the making. The St. Lunatic hasn't been sitting idle, however. In recent years he's been constantly touring in the U.S. and abroad. He has been prepping an EP titled All Work No Play that was slated to drop in 2019. Last summer, he announced country duo Florida Georgia Line would executive-produce the project.

"I also got an EP coming out that's on a whole other side that's executively produced by Florida Georgia line. It's on some whole other stuff," Nelly said about the release.

The EP has yet to materialize.