Megan Thee Stallion Responds to J Prince, Calls Him Out for Bringing Up Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion is pushing back against J Prince who accused the rapper of telling “slanderous lies" about him in her lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment.

On Thursday (March 5), the 2019 XXL Freshman issued a statement to XXL in response to the Rap-A-Lot founder's assertion that her lawsuit is "wrapped around [in] lies and stupidity."

In her statement, Megan said that she was extremely pleased with the judge's decision to allow her to release music despite 1501 CEO Carl Crawford's attempt to dissolve the court order.

"To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me," she said in her statement.

Megan also slammed J Prince for bringing up Jay-Z in his lengthy statement against her.

"This has nothing to do with anyone else including Jay-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt," she said.

In the rest of her statement, the Houston superstar listed nine facts regarding her lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment. It reads:

1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out album that the court is allowing to be released.

2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court.

3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request.

4. I don’t own my masters.

5. 1501 owns 50% of my copyright and 100% of the admin rights.

6. Right now, 60/40, but I’m responsible for the expenses associated to the recording.

7. I can be fined if I’m late to the studio by 1501.

8. 1501 gets 30% of my tour, merch and any activity including books, film and more, I have to cover all expenses, and 1501 doesn’t provide any services nor does it have the obligation.

9. Farris is grinding with me, Carl has never spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but all will be sorted in court.

At the end of her statement, Megan asked that J Prince to respect her late mother, Holly Thomas, who passed away from brain cancer in March 2019. "She's not here, you don't know her, you weren't involved," she wrote in her statement.

She then added, "Carl should speak for himself. All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston."

It looks like the legal drama between Megan and 1501 Entertainment is far from over. In the meantime, Megan's new project, Suga, is expected to drop on Friday (March 6) as expected.