Meek Mill Says Execution of Man Convicted of Being Accomplice in Cop Killings Was a Lynching

Meek Mill is outraged over the execution of Nathaniel Woods, a man who was executed despite protests from people across the country.

On Friday morning (March 6), the Championships rapper sent out a few tweets in which he vents about his thoughts on the execution of Nathaniel Woods. The Alabama man, who in 2005 was convicted of being an accomplice to the 2004 murder of three Birmingham, Ala. police officers, was given a lethal injection on Thursday night and was pronounced dead shortly afterward. The Reform Alliance co-founder and outspoken rapper called the act a lynching.

"A black man that didn’t kill nor plan to kill got lynched in 2020 in Alabama!" Meek tweeted. "As a black man how can you believe in the American justice system ..that shit gotta change and if you are white and not a racist STEP UP because you guys have majority control over the system today!!!"

According to USA Today, Woods, 43, was convicted of being an accomplice to the murder of three Birmingham police officers in 2004 despite no evidence that the defendant touched the murder weapon. The actual shooter, Kerry Spencer, has said that Woods had no involvement in the crime nor was there any prior conspiracy to kill the police officers.

The Supreme Court had given Woods a temporary stay on his execution but had lifted it hours later. Even after Sen. Doug Jones (D) urged Gov. Kay Ivey (R) to grant a delay in the execution, Ivey went ahead and gave the green light for Woods' sentence to be carried out. Woods' case has garnered plenty of attention from the likes of civil rights activists such as Martin Luther King III as well as celebrities like T.I. and Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian-West.

