Marshall Law Trends Due to Coronavirus Fears, People Think It’s a New Eminem Album

The misspelling of a word has led people to think a new Eminem album is dropping soon.

The dreaded coronavirus has people taking drastic measures with shutdowns and cancellations happening all across the country. Peoples' fears have gotten so bad that martial law has become a topic of discussion. It got to the point where Florida senator Mark Rubio decided to address the topic via Twitter on Monday (March 16).

"Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law. COMPLETELY FALSE," he typed. "We will continue to see closings & restrictions on hours of non-essential businesses in certain cities & states. But that is NOT marshall law."

His unfortunate misspelling of the term, which refers to a military body taking control of a certain area, was caught by radio host Dean Obeidallah who commented, "A leading GOP official thinks 'martial' law is spelled 'marshall' law -that sums up the idiocy that is the Trump GOP (BTW 'Marshall Law' Sounds like a TV show on the USA network from the 2000's)."

The mishap blew up on Twitter, becoming a trending topic and confusing Eminem fans into thinking Shady was dropping a new album titled Marshall Law.

"Saw 'Marshall Law' trending n thought Eminem had dropped ANOTHER surprise album," someone commented on Twitter.

"No, no. Marshall Law is real. It is just the title of the next Eminem album soon to be released," another Twitter user posted.

Someone else added, "Damn I was wondering why Marshall Law is trending. I seriously thought Eminem is dropping a new album."

Until Shady deads the speculation, it looks like the rumors will spread like...Yeah.

See more tweets from confused Eminem fans below.