A number of producers can boast about having hit records under their belt, but few can be credited with being the sole sonic architect of a sound that took over hip-hop. Mannie Fresh achieved this and more as the chief producer on Cash Money Records during the latter half of the 1990s and the early aughts.

Born in New Orleans, Mannie's first foray into the rap game came during the 1980s, with the teenager teaming up with Gregory D for their joint debut album, Throwdown, in 1987. However, his biggest success would come a decade later through his alliance with Cash Money, as he produced the entirety of the label's landmark releases, including Juvenile's 400 Degreez, Hot Boys' Guerilla Warfare, B.G.'s Chopper City in the Ghetto and Lil Wayne's Tha Block Is Hot, among others.

In addition to his work behind the boards, Mannie Fresh became a star himself as one-half of the Big Tymers, scoring multiple hit singles alongside Birdman. Most notably, the southern duo gifted the world with their 2000 smash, "Get Your Roll On." Winning fans over with his playful demeanor and humorous one-liners, Mannie became among the more beloved boardsmen, with the ability to not only cook up a dope beat, but steal the show while doing double-duty on the mic.

Leaving the Cash Money fold following the release of his solo debut, The Mind of Mannie Fresh, in 2004, he has since contributed tracks to some of the biggest artists in the game and is regarded as a legendary figure that was pivotal in helping put the South on the map.

In celebration of his 51st birthday today (March 20), XXL delivers a listening guide of the essential songs, beats and collaborations that are a reflection of Mannie Fresh's illustrious career and impact on the rap game.