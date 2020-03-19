On Thursday (March 19), the estate of the late Mac Miller unloaded the deluxe edition of his posthumously released Circles album. You can listen to the album, which includes his new songs, titled "Right" and "Floating," below.

The two new songs first surfaced on physical copies of the deluxe edition for Mac Miller's Circles album, which was released a few weeks ago. Because the LP wasn't on streaming services, it wasn't readily available for everyone to listen to back then. Now, fans can hear the whole thing on DSPs.

According to a January announcement from Miller's family, Circles is a project that was recorded as a companion to Swimming, which is an August 2018 release that marked the last project Miller would release while he was alive.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," reads one part of an announcement from Miller's estate, which was posted with an image of Miller posted to the rapper's IG account.

"One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it –– how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred," it continues. "So this will be the only post on any of his channels. Information regarding this release, his charity, and Malcolm himself will be found at @92tilinfiity. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take this time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all. With humility and gratitude. Malcolm’s family."

Mac Miller died of an accidental drug overdose at age 26 on Sept. 7, 1992