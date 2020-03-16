Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana Joint Project Dropping This Year

Following the release of Julez Santana’s latest project #FreeSantana, now comes word that Juelz and Lil Wayne’s long-delayed joint album I Can’t Feel My Face may possibly arrive this summer.

In an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that was posted on March 11 on YouTube, Julez’s wife, Kimbella, and his brother/manager, Twin, confirmed that the I Can’t Feel My Face album is in the final stages. The project has been over a decade in the making.

“We do have a whole 25 songs that we are about to go through and pick through, we already spoke to Wayne," Twin said. "Him, [Cortez Bryant] and everybody’s on board. So we are gonna put that out within the next six months.”

“So that’s another project we are working on,” added Kimbella.

According to Kimbella, the Dipset rapper is expected to come home in the summer. “We are waiting for a date, the paperwork has been submitted,” said Kimbella. “We hope in June,” added Twin.

Juelz is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence stemming from a March 2018 incident at the Newark Liberty International Airport where the rapper tried to enter a terminal checkpoint with a loaded .38 caliber handgun and eight Oxycodone pills in his bag. At the time, Juelz fled the scene and reportedly hopped in a taxi and escaped. Juelz eventually surrendered to police a few days later to face Federal charges. In August 2019, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Listen to Kimbella's interview below. Fast forward to the 3:20 mark to hear her and Twin talk about the I Can't Feel My Face project.