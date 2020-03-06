Lil Uzi Vert Samples Windows Pinball Game Sound on New Song “You Better Move”

Lil Uzi Vert really got into the rare samples on his new album.

On Friday (March 6), the Philadelphia rhymer finally dropped his long-awaited sophomore LP, Eternal Atake. Fans have been raving about it online since it hit streaming providers, even leading Uzi to dominate 10 out of the top 20 Twitter trending topics in the United States. One standout track is “You Better Move,” and while responding to fans on Twitter just after EA's release, Uzi confirmed that the track samples the 1990s Microsoft Windows game, Space Pinball.

"Yessssir," the rapper said in response to a fan who'd tweeted, "@LILUZIVERT Really Sampled Space Pinball on You better Move I’m dead."

Another popular song on the album is "That Way," which Uzi released ahead of the album. The Super Mario-produced track has a seemingly odd sample as well, flawlessly turning the Backstreet Boys' 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" into a trap record.

Uzi first announced Eternal Atake in 2018, a year after his double-platinum debut album, Luv Is Rage 2. In the two years since, Uzi experienced label issues with DJ Drama and Don Cannon (as he signed to their Generation Now imprint), retired and un-retired, switched management and more–so needless to say, the road to EA was not an easy one.

But finally, fans are able to get their hands on the 18-track project, which also features his 2019 release "Futsal Shuffle."